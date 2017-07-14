Five Delhi traffic cops invoke GST to take bribes; suspended after trucker shoots WhatsApp video, sends it to senior officers

An assistant sub-inspector, a head constable, and three constables were caught when a surveillance team of the Delhi Traffic Police received complaints. (IE/ Representational)

Five traffic cops were suspended yesterday for allegedly taking money from trucks entering Delhi on the pretext of checking their receipts of the recently implemented Goods and Service tax, according to Times of India. An assistant sub-inspector, acting as a zonal officer, a head constable, and three constables were caught when a surveillance team of the Delhi Traffic Police received complaints that during night patrol at least five drivers were stopped asked to show receipts near toll booths in West Delhi, the report added.

When the truckers couldn’t produce the receipts they were asked to pay “entry fees.” Narendra Singh Bundela, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said a departmental action has been initiated against the accused cops. No traffic cops were authorised to check GST receipts, he said, asking people to be aware and report such cases immediately. He told that people can reach the police through Twitter, Facebook, emails, our helpline numbers, or whatever platform they convenient to them, a Hindustan Times report said.

It was after one of the truck drivers recorded the video of the incident and sent it to the WhatsApp number of the traffic police action was taken. The drivers from whom money was charged were also questioned, reports said. Such cases are monitored directly by the police commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, and Ajay Kashyap, Special Commissioner (Traffic), as per HT. GST– one nation one tax–was rolled out on July 1 starting a new tax regime in the country. After the implementation of GST, the city’s traders have been complaining of such incidents. A group representing Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) met Ajay Kashyap Special CP (traffic) yesterday and demand action.