First North East Express Highway will be 1,300 km-long; Here are five other facts you should know!

The first highway project in the northeastern region will be developed along the Brahmaputra river in Assam at an estimated investment of Rs 40,000 crore. Nitin Gadkari made this announcement at the closing ceremony of Namami Brahmaputra Festival. Here are five things that you may want to know about the project:

1) The Express Highway will be 1,300 km long and will incur an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, Gadkari said.

2) Gadkari has requested Assam Chief Minister to carry out land acquisition work for the modern road. “The land acquisition has to be done by the state. The sand the soil coming from the dredging of Brahmaputra will be utilized for construction of the road,” he said.

3) The minister also said that the express highway will be axis-controlled and vehicles will be able to ply at very high speed.

4) In Gadkari’s presence, a tripartite agreement was signed for dredging and construction of the express highway in Assam.

5) The agreement was signed between the Assam government, the National Highways Authority of India and the Inland Waterways of India.

Meanwhile, Another dream project of the Modi government, the Rs 12,000 crore ‘Chardham’ highway project in Uttarakhand, will be completed by the end of 2018 irrespective of which party comes to power in the state, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said. “This (Chardham project) is a promise made to the people of Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the process. It will be completed before the end of 2018,” he said.

With this highway, pilgrimage to Char Dham is likely to become a lot safer and comfortable as the government has set out to widen the existing, geometrically deficient 900-km highway connecting the four abodes of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in the Himalayas. Apart from widening, the road transport and highways ministry plans to improve the stretches to two-lane carriageway with paved shoulders, protect landslide hazard zones, construct bypasses, long bridges, tunnels and elevated corridors to ensure safety for the users.

Gadkari said his ministry also plans to develop Auli, a skiing destination in Chamoli district in the state, as a world class tourist place on the lines of Davos in Switzerland as the place witnesses temperature dipping to minus 6 degrees Celsius.