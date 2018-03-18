First no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi govt: Will it work? YSR Congress to take on Centre

Last Friday, YSR Congress leader YV Subba Reddy submitted a letter to Lok Sabha General Secretary Snehlata Shrivastava to move a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government on March 19 (Monday). (PTI)

Last Friday, YSR Congress leader YV Subba Reddy submitted a letter to Lok Sabha General Secretary Snehlata Shrivastava to move a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government on March 19 (Monday). The principle opposition party in Andhra Pradesh submitted the no-trust motion request in Lok Sabha to express their displeasure against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled incumbent government. The party claimed that the Centre went back on its words of granting Andhra Pradesh special category status (SCS) to Bihar. It is the first no-confidence letter against NDA since it took charge in 2014.

YV Subba in the letter wrote, “Under Rule 198(b) of Chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on 19.03.2018. I request you to include the motion in the revised List of Business for 19.03.2018.” He added, “This House expresses No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers.”

YSR Congress leader YV Subba Reddy to move No Confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Central government on 19th March. pic.twitter.com/TEv603gFhp — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018

Earlier, in a letter dated March 15, 2018, YV Subba submitted a no-confidence letter to Shrivastava to move the motion the next day. Later, the date was revised as March 19. Soon after YSRCP’s move, Telugu Desam Party also cut its ties with NDA, delivering a massive blow to the alliance. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to BJP President Amit Shah on Friday expressed that it was pointless for the party to continue with the alliance as the incumbent government failed to discharge its Constitutional duties in implementing ‘Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014’.

Letter of YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on ‘No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers’ in the house. pic.twitter.com/FADQCKVOig — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

Naidu initially made it clear that he would lent the support to any party moving a no-trust vote against BJP-ruled government. But, has now decided to introduce a fresh no-confidence motion as he pledged that he would go to any length to protect the interest of people. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quipped that TDP’s move was ‘correct’ as it was for a ‘better cause’.

Parties like AIMIM, Biju Janata Dal and Left Front have decided to support TDP’s motion of no-trust. Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, who is inclined towards the incumbent government, accused both TDP and YSRCP of not being serious in moving no-confidence motion against the NDA. He said that both parties were playing gimmicks. Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has also termed the no-confidence move as a political stunt and declared it won’t support the motion in Lok Sabha.