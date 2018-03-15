First No-Confidence Motion against Narendra Modi government: YSR Congress Party’s 6 MPs to make move

No confidence motion moved against Modi government by YSR Congress. (PTI File)

In a first, the six MPs of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have decided to move a No-Confidence Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre on Friday. The MPs of Andhra Pradesh-based political party have made this decision over their the demand of Special Category Status for their states. The YSRCP will have to get the support of at least 54 MPs so that the Lok Sabha speaker can call for a trust vote in the lower House.

The YSRCP is approaching other parties for support and its rival TDP is also mulling to back the No Confidence Motion.

YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy today met leaders of many political parties, including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury and gave them Jaganmohan Reddy’s letter seeking their support for the no-confidence motion to be moved by YSRCP in Lok Sabha tomorrow, ANI reported.

In the letter to the political leaders, Reddy wrote: “If even after this No-Confidence Motion, the Central government is reluctant to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, all our party MPs will tender resignation to their seats on 6 April.”

The battle for getting special status for Andhra Pradesh has intensified recently. Recently, two Union ministers from the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) had resigned from NDA government but the party continue to remain a member of the ruling coalition at the Centre.

TDP has decided to leave the NDA. They will hold a meeting in this regard at Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati on Friday.

The Indian Express reported today that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will take a final decision about quitting the NDA in the politburo meeting of his party on Friday.

TDP leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao told IE that BJP was indulging in “dirty politics” like it did in Tamil Nadu instead if solving issues faced by Andhra Pradesh.

The decision by the YSRCP and the TDP comes just a day after the BJP suffered shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur is considered stronghold of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur was previously represented by state’s deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.