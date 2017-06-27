First Narendra Modi, Donald Trump meeting: Top 10 key takeaways

Modi-Trump meet: At the PM Modi-Donald Trump meet, there was all the right kind of noises on economic cooperation, terrorism, defense deals, and investment in India. (Source: AP)

Modi-Trump meet: When PM Narendra Modi met the US President Donald Trump, the latter termed India as a ‘true friend’ and added that the relationship between the two nations has never been stronger and better. In a joint press statement with PM Modi, Trump said that he is looking forward to working towards creating jobs in both the countries and a trading relationship that is ‘fair and reciprocal’. Calling India and the US as global engines of growth, Modi said that India considers the US as its primary partner for social and economic transformation in flagship programs. But another highlight of the meeting between the two leaders was the topic of terrorism. The two leaders agreed to fight against terrorism and destroy terrorist outfits.

Following a one-on-one meeting at the Oval office, delegation-level talks took place between the two sides at the Cabinet Room. Later, after issuing a joint press statement, the two global leaders had a working dinner. At the press briefing, the US president made all the right noises on economic cooperation, terrorism, defense deals, and investment in India. Trump promised to live up to his campaign promise of being India’s “true friend” at the White House. There was also a mention of a common affinity towards social media that helps them “hear directly from the elected members.”

Here’s a look at the top 10 key takeaways from the meeting:

Anti-terrorism

1. Donald Trump, at the joint press briefing, said both the countries are “determined” to demolish terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that they thrive on. “Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said.

2. Trump reserved the strongest words to address the issue of terrorism. He said, “The security partnership between the US and India is incredibly important. Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism.”

3. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar informed that the two leaders also called upon Pakistan to not let its territory be used to launch terror attacks. “They asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of 26/11, Pathankot and other terror attacks to justice,” Mr Jaishankar said.

4. At the joint press briefing, PM Modi said, “We talked about challenges from terrorism, extremism, radicalisation. To fight terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation.”

5. Modi added, “Our increasing defence and security cooperation is very important. We have decided to increase maritime security cooperation. We discussed this in detail today.”

Trade and Economy

6. At the joint press briefing, President Trump said the relationship between India and the US has never been stronger and better. “India has a true friend in the White House,” he said, and added, “India is the fastest growing economy in the world. We hope we will be catching up with you very soon.”

7. Trump urged Modi to do more to relax Indian trade barriers on Monday during talks in which both leaders took great pains to stress the importance of a strong US-India relationship. Donald Trump said that he is keen to work with PM Modi on creating a “fair and reciprocal” trading relationship between the two nations and called for the removal of “barriers” for the export of US goods into Indian markets.

9. Meanwhile, PM Modi said, “We are global engines of growth. The all-around comprehensive economic growth and joint progress of both countries and societies are the priorities of India and US.” Meanwhile, Trump said he was pleased with an Indian airline’s recent order for 100 new American planes and that the United States looked forward to exporting more energy, including major long-term contracts to purchase American natural gas. These energy contracts “are being negotiated and we will sign – trying to get the price up a little bit,” Trump said.

10. Modi effusively praised Trump, hailing his “vast and successful experience in the business world” and “great leadership” for U.S.-India ties, which he said should “lend an aggressive and forward-looking agenda to our relations.” Modi also invited Ivanka Trump, to lead US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. He said, “I look forward to welcome your daughter to India for the entrepreneurship summit. “