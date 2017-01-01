First look of much-waited Tamil movie ‘VIP 2’ out, Kajol to make comeback

Kajol to play a negitive role in Dhanush’s VIP 2. (IE)

The first look of the upcoming much-waited Tamil movie ‘VIP 2′ is finally out. The sequel of 2014 movie Velaiyilla Pattathari has already created a buzz in the industry as well as movie buffs due to casting of Bollywood actress Kajol in a vital role along with Dhanush. Even as fans are keen to see as what role she will play in the film, some reports say she will be playing negative character.

As per speculations, the movie ill also mark Kthe actress’ comeback to playing an antagonist after Gupt, which was released in 1997. In the film Kajol had proved her potential to play a negative character quit successfully, where she played an obsessive lover in Rajiv Rai’s film. She had also won lot of awards and recognition after it’s release. Kajol also became the first actress to be nominated in the negative role category and won the Filmfare award next year after it’s release.

Picture: Courtesy Twitter

In December, the actress had officially confirmed she is part of the VIP 2 film. Kajol had also shared pictures from photo-shoot of her upcoming film.

As per ‘The Indian Express’ VIP 2 marks Kajol’s return in Tamil movies almost after twenty years. Her last Tamil movie was Minsara Kanavu which was released in 1997. In the film the actress shared screen space with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva. With AAR Rahman’s music, all songs were also hits. Kajol had also won hearts of the Tamil movie audience with her performance in songs like Poo Pookum Osai, Manna Madurai and Vennilavae.

Kajol was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale in 2015.