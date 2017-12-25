First in India, Bengaluru gets its own logo and its ‘Be U’tiful: Here’s is how it looks

In a first of its kind attempt in India, the IT hub of the country Bengaluru has been got its own logo. The step has been taken for branding Bengaluru as a tourist destination.

Begaluru becomes first Indian city to get its own logo (Source: Twitter)

In a first of its kind attempt in India, the IT hub of the country Bengaluru has been got its own logo. The step has been taken for branding Bengaluru as a tourist destination. The logo of the city, which is derived out of its own name, highlights the letters b, e, and u of Bengaluru in red and the other letters in white. The logo ‘Be U’ highlights the cosmopolitan culture of the city and is expected to build the city’s image on the global stage. The Karnataka government, on Sunday, launched the Bengaluru city logo, in an effort to make the city, a tourism destination. Joining the likes of Amsterdam and New York, Bengaluru has become the first Indian city to have its own logo. As per various media reports, Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge said the logo will boost tourism in Karnataka. The logo has been designed by bankers-turned-designers Rushi Patel and M Venkateswara Rao. They are also the founders of Nammur, a design firm.

The logo was unveiled by the state government during Bengaluru Habba, an open street festival in front state assembly structure of Vidhan Soudha. The festival also saw various performances. The designers said the tricky part while designing the logo was to bring out the rich culture of the city and yet show the transition. The logo was designed by Nammur, a design start-up, winning the contest held by the state government. The design start-up also received a prize money of Rs 5 lakh from the government.

Others present at the event were Bengaluru development minister K J George, Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, and Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj. Notably, the city has been in headlines recently for frothing lakes, garbage crisis and crumbling infrastructure.