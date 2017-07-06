Firozabad traffic police run drive against errant cops, catch many by surprise

Being a police officer will no longer provide immunity from being booked for traffic offences. The cops in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh have started a drive against their own. (PTI)

Being a police officer will no longer provide immunity from being booked for traffic offences. The cops in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh have started a drive against their own. Now, police drivers and personnel who violate the traffic rule of wearing a helmet while driving are being targetted. Firozabad police, during this crackdown, have been successful enough and caught some personnel driving without a helmet. As per the special campaign run by the SP Rajesh Kumar, along with common people, if any police officer is caught without a helmet, they will be liable to pay a penalty. In the process, as per the reports by News 18, till now more than half a dozen police officials have been charged for violating the rule.

While talking to media, a Superintendent of Police said that according to what they observed, the police charges the common people for not wearing the helmet but many of the officials themselves do not follow the same norms and so are flouting the traffic rules and therefore they should penalised too. And therefore be it a common man or a civil service official, all will be booked if they are found violating the rule. As a matter of fact, the SP also said that while they were conducting the check, a traffic police official was himself caught without a helmet and therefore was also asked to pay the penalty. He made it clear that if anyone is found violating the rule, s/he shall be bound to face the consequences.

Although the drive is not the first of its own kind. In the year 2014, the Delhi Traffic Police had started the same drive against Delhi Police drivers and personnel who were found flouting traffic rules. The enforcement drive to book police personnel was started in the New Delhi and Central Delhi districts and later it was extended to other areas.