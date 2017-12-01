Firozabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections Mayor polls results 2017 Live Updates (Image Source PTI)

Firozabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam Elections, Mayor Poll Results 2017: The results of municipal corporation elections in Uttar Pradesh will be out today. The civic polls results are eagerly awaited both by ruling BJP in the state and the opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress. Reason: The verdict today will show if the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s decisions in the last eight month has gone down well with the people or not. Adityanath was appointed chief minister after BJP’s massive victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. For the first time, the BJP released a separate manifesto for the civic polls which were held in three phases.

The election campaign had generated a lot of interest as the ruling BJP left nothing to chance. Adityanath himself travelled across the state to woo voters in the name of development, while opposition SP, BSP and Congress campaigns were comparatively low key.

The final result of Firozabad would be updated soon.