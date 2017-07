Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze, officials said. (Reuters Representative image)

A fire today broke out at a flat inside the Himalaya building near Flora hotel in Worli, fire brigade official said. No one was hurt in the blaze, which erupted inside a closed flat on the fifth floor in the ground plus ten floor residential building at around 4:50 PM, they said. Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze, officials said. According to them, a short circuit could have caused behind the fire.

(Further details awaited)