Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, six teenagers injured

A hutment caught fire at around 6 pm today and then continued to spread. More than 15 hutments adjacent to the railway tracks came under the influence of flames. (ANI)

Six teenagers reportedly got injured after a fire broke out in the slum area of Narsi Natha Street near Masjid Bunder in the east locality of Mumbai on Monday evening. According to reports local train services in Central and Harbour lines also got disturbed due to the incident. A hutment caught fire at around 6 pm today and then continued to spread. More than 15 hutments adjacent to the railway tracks came under the influence of flames.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



The cause of fire is yet to be identified. Eight fire tenders from the fire department came immediately to douse the fire. Shortly after the incident, the local train services were restarted. The teenage victims, one 12-year-old and another 13-year-old along with the other 4 kids were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.