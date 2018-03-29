  3. Fire breaks out in Karnataka chemical factory, water tenders rushed to spot

Fire breaks out in Karnataka chemical factory, water tenders rushed to spot

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. A news channel posted a video in which a cloud of black smoke could be seen engulfing the area.

By: | Published: March 29, 2018 2:07 PM
A chemical factory in Malur in Kolar district in Karnataka was caught in a blaze on Thursday afternoon. (ANI)

A chemical factory in Malur in Kolar district in Karnataka was caught in a blaze on Thursday afternoon. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. A news channel posted a video in which a cloud of black smoke could be seen engulfing the area. So far no casualties have been reported from the incident. However, there is no official word on the damage.

Watch Video-

As per the report, around ten workers of the factory are feared to be trapped inside. Initial reports also claimed that the fire was caused by a cylinder explosion inside the factory located in Kolar district.

(The story is under development)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top