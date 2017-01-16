Fire breaks out at Presidency University in Kolkata

A fire broke out on Monday morning at the iconic Presidency University in Kolkata. (IE image)

A fire broke out on Monday morning at the iconic Presidency University in Kolkata. It has been learned that fire broke out inside the canteen of the University. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire, according to ANI report. The fire is now under control, the report said. The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained. Last year, one student was injured while trying to escape a fire which broke out inside the server room of Presidency University library in the city, police had said.

At that time thick black smoke had engulfed the entire College Street campus of the University after fire broke out inside the server room of the library probably due to an electrical botch-up in the air conditioning machine.

Watch this video

A student suffered minor injuries when he along with others fell down while trying to flee fearing the blaze was a massive fire, the officer said. Five fire tenders were pressed into service and students as well as teachers were evacuated from the century-old building, he said. In October 2010 a major fire had broken out at the Baker building of the university that houses the chemistry department where chemicals and gas cylinders were stored.