Fire breaks out at factory in Rajasthan’s Alwar; 24 fire tenders at spot

A fire today broke out at a factory in Rajasthan’s Alwar. It has been learnt that 24 fire tenders have pressed into service. The process to douse the flame is underway, according to reports. It has been learnt that it was a diaper factory. Nearly 70,000 litre oil stored in factory, according to TV reports.

Earlier on March 31 this year, a major fire had broken out in a plastic items manufacturing factory in Alwar district. The fire probably broke out in drums containing chemicals, police had said. The fire was brought under control by firefighters and there was no loss of life, police had added.