Fire at 17th floor duplex flat in South Mumbai high-rise

A fire broke out at a duplex flat in a 32-storey residential building in the upscale Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai today afternoon, a fire brigade official said. The fire at the Regal Tower building was doused by evening and cooling operation was going on, said the official. The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors, he said. Luckily, the family which lives in the flat had gone out when the fire started. “Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. A fire brigade team reached the spot at 4.26 pm and started dousing operations,” the official said.

The fire was brought under control swiftly due to the functioning of fire installations including first-aid hose reel of the building which were put to use, the city Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said. Electrical wiring and installations, carpets, decorative items in the duplex which is spread over 3,600-4,000 sq ft got damaged in the fire, he said.