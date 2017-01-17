FIR registered against Mohammad Shahabuddin, as selfie inside Siwan jail goes viral

Notoriously known for muscle-flexing, Shahabuddin is facing over 36 cases, including murder and kidnapping. (PTI)

Controversial Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is charged with over 36 cases including murder and kidnapping, has today been booked for taking selfie inside the Siwan prison. The four-time RJD Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan got into fresh controversies in the first week of the year as his purported selfie inside the Siwan jail went viral on social media. The selfie depicted Shahabuddin in his new look with shaven head and a overcoat.

“An FIR has been registered against Mohammad Shahabuddin and an unknown person in the selfie matter,” Officer in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinay Pratap Singh said today.

The FIR has been registered with the Muffasil police station on January 14 but the media was informed by the police yesterday. The case has been registered by Superintendent of Siwan Divisional Jail Bidhu Bhardwaj, the OC said. On the basis of probe report of a two-member team of SDPO and SDO, district magistrate Mahendra Kumar ordered the Jail Superintendent to lodge an FIR in the case.

The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is currently lodged in Siwan jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail granted by the Patna High Court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers by pouring acid on them. Notoriously known for muscle-flexing, Shahabuddin is facing over 36 cases, including murder and kidnapping.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on the issue of whether to shift the controversial RJD leader from Siwan jail to any prison outside Bihar. However, a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy said the petitioner’s request to direct lodging of FIR against Shahabuddin and RJP supremo Lalu Yadav’s son and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was purportedly seen in a photograph published in newspapers with one of the two alleged sharp shooters, would be dealt with separately.

