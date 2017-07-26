FIR filed against former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit son Sandeep Dikshit in Lucknow for remark against Army chief

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit Hussainganj police station in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit Hussainganj police station in Lucknow for his controversial remark against the Army chief, as per ANI report. Last month, Sandeep had stoked a controversy by calling Army Chief General Bipin Rawat a sadak ka gunda. He drew severe criticism for this remark. Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi objected to this, saying this is absolutely wrong and there is no need for political leaders to comment about the Army chief. The Congress party had earlier distanced itself from its leader’s statements.

On June 11, Dikshit said the Army Chief shouldn’t make statements like a ‘sadak ka gunda’ referring to the general’s recent statements. Within hours, Dikshit’s comment backfired. This forced Dikshit to withdraw his statement and tender an apology on Sunday and he did the same on Monday morning too. Dikshit also took to Twitter and posted an apology. He wrote: “I have reservations about a comment by Army chief but I should have chosen appropriate words. I apologise.” According to a PTI report, the former Congress MP took a jibe at Rawat and said, “Ours is not a mafia army like the Pakistani army which makes statements like goons on the street. It looks bad when our Army chief gives a statement like a ‘sadak ka goonda’ (goon on the street).” Earlier, General Rawat while expressing the Indian Army’s preparedness to counter both external and internal threats of the country had said that the latter was fully ready for a ‘two and a half front war’. In lieu of this, Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday had said that the Army Chief shouldn’t make statements like a sadak ka gunda.

BJP had lashed out at Sandeep saying that such hurtful statements will be ‘democratically rejected’.