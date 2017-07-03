FIR against man for indecent Whatsapp post against PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

An FIR has been lodged at the Rasra police station on the complaint of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer. (Image: PTI)

A man on Sunday was arrested for allegedly posting indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp, the police said today. An FIR has been lodged at the Rasra police station on the complaint of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer, they said. Speaking upon the issue, station incharge, Santosh Yadav told PTI, “The matter came to light yesterday evening, when Suraj, reported to be a BSP supporter, posted some indecent remarks on the social media against PM Modi and UP CM Adityanath. An FIR was registered on the complaint of BJP office bearer Gopal Soni.” said Yadav. Even the Superintendent of Police, Ballia region, Sujata Singh said that police teams are raiding different locations to arrest the accused.

In a similar incident that took place in May 2017, a man from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district was arrested after a derogatory post against PM Modi was circulated in the group. The man was the admin of the group and this was for the first time such an arrest of a WhatsApp group administrator was reported from Karnataka.

As per a report by News 18, Krishna, an auto rickshaw driver, was accused of posting derogatory matter against Modi in his Whatsapp group. As per police statement, a photograph of PM was morphed to look obscene before being circulated. Police registered a case after a complaint from Anand Manjunath Naik. Another accused, Ganesh Naik, was also arrested in connection with the case, but was later released on bail.

Soon after the incident took place, an order was issued which stated that any factually incorrect statement, rumour or misleading information on a social media group could result in an FIR against the group admin.