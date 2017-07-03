  3. FIR against man for indecent WhatsApp post against PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A case been registered against a man for allegedly posting indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp, the police said today.

By: | Ballia | Published: July 3, 2017 4:37 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

A case been registered against a man for allegedly posting indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp, the police said today. An FIR has been lodged at the Rasra police station on the complaint of a BJP office bearer, they said. “The matter came to light yesterday evening, when Suraj, reported to be a BSP supporter, posted some indecent remarks on the social media against PM Modi and UP CM Adityanath. An FIR was registered on the complaint of BJP office bearer Gopal Soni,” said Santosh Yadav, incharge, Rasra police station, Superintendent of Police, Ballia, Sujata Singh said that police teams are raiding different locations to arrest the accused.

