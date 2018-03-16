FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor over sexual harassment; read what happened

The students told media in the campus that the professor used to make sexually-coloured remarks and open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl.

A professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing women students.The professor has also been accused of being involved in reported financial irregularities.The professor of the School of Life Sciences (SLS) was first accused by a girl student who had “gone missing” but later “returned”. The girl student, who had gone missing on March 11, had written an email in which she called him “characterless person”.

Subsequently, a group of students came out and levelled similar allegations against the professor.

The students told media in the campus that the professor used to make sexually-coloured remarks and open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. They further alleged that if a girl raised an objection, he used to hold a grudge against her. Students also alleged that there is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. They alleged that crores of rupees have been spent on purchasing an instrument.

However, the professor has rejected all the allegations. He defended himself saying that he was being targetted as he was a vocal supporter of the university administration’s compulsory attendance initiative. Regarding the mail he received from the girl student, the professor said that he had sent a mail to students regarding their attendance.

In the mail, he said, “Dear all, you are not coming to the lab on time. In many cases, even if you come, you are not in the lab the whole day.” Referring to the 26-year-old student, the mail said, “Most of the time, you are absent. Please find another lab, it is very difficult to finish PhD on time. You have already used 30 days of leave.”

On the other hand, the girl in her mail had written, “I am leaving your so-called prestigious lab, just because you are a characterless person and have no manners when it comes to talking to girls.”