FIR against Cambata Aviation, BWFS for non-cooperation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier directed Cambata to settle the dues of its employees and warned of stringent action in case of delay. (Source: IE)

Maharashtra Government has filed an FIR against Cambata Aviation and Bird Worldwide Flight Service which has leased the former’s equipment for not cooperating with officials to seize the equipment as directed by court, to pay dues of employees.

The case was filed last night against the company, a government official said today.

State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar had already initiated a legal action to seize Cambata’s equipment because the company has delayed its response to settle dues of its employees, as per an official communication.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier directed Cambata to settle the dues of its employees and warned of stringent action in case of delay.

The action was taken after the company ceased operations in Mumbai early last year, leaving over 1,000 employees in the lurch.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“As per the FIR, Cambata Aviation was sent a notice on October 26, 2016 by the Mumbai suburban district administration to deposit an amount of Rs 4,45,14,633 within a period of 30 days failing which further notices were sent to them.

“Later, on December 22, 2016, another notice was sent informing them about the seizure but the company failed to cooperate following which the FIR was filed,” it stated.

Earlier in August, the company had written to its employees not to report to work after it lost its ground handling contract to its competitors Celebi and Bird Worldwide Flight Service (BWFS).

Of around 2,100 employees, about 722 were absorbed by the rival companies. Rest are still waiting for their salaries and provident funds.

The minister said, “This is the first FIR in the matter and we have decided to take stringent action if the company refuses to cooperate. The equipment owned by Cambata Aviation are now being used by Bird Worldwide Flight Service by changing the stickers on the equipment and BWFS has now refused to let the officials identify the equipment. They are going against the law.”

The employees had met Nilangekar seeking help. following which he took meetings to resolve the issue. The CM had also intervened in the matter to speed up the process and appropriate action was taken as per the labour laws, stated the communication.

“However, the company failed to act on the notices and requested for more time to look for investors to pay the employees. They had also mentioned selling their equipment to settle the dues but nothing has been done so far and the government initiated the action of seizing the equipment,” it stated.

Started in 1967, Cambata Aviation used to provide ground support services to British Overseas Airways Corporation and Swissair.