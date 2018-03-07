FIR against Bollywood veteran Jeetendra in Shimla in case of alleged sexual assault

Bollywood stars and controversies have a long history that doesn’t seem to end.

Bollywood stars and controversies have a long history that doesn’t seem to end. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Bollywood veteran Jeetendra has been booked by authorities in a case of alleged sexual abuse following a complaint by his cousin. The alleged incident happened 47 years ago when the Bollywood actor stayed with his cousin at a hotel in Shimla.

Earlier this year, in February, the woman had sent an email to the Director General of Police, SR Mardi in Himachal Pradesh. In the email, she said that she wanted to file an FIR against the Bollywood actor. At the time of the incident, the woman was 18 and Jeetendra (Real name – Ravi Kapoor) was 28.

Superintendent of Police from Shimla, Umapati Jamwal confirmed to The Indian Express that an FIR has been registered by the police against the actor. Jamwal confirmed that “an FIR under section 354 IPC has been registered at Chotta Shimla police station.” Jamwal also confirmed that the police got in touch with the woman following the email. Jamwal also said that the woman also sent a written complaint to support her version.

The authorities said that the woman will now present her statement before a magistrate. The woman may also be asked to submit proof of her stay at the hotel at thew time of the alleged incident. The Superintendent of Police from Shimla clarified that the investigation will be carried out as per the old provisions of section 354 IPC, implying that provisions and amendments made after 1971, when the alleged incident happened, will not be considered.

As per the police, the woman has not provided any details about the hotel in which she stayed nor has she shown any proof of her stay in the hotel as well. When reports of the alleged incident appeared in media back in February, the lawyer of the Bollywood actor Jeetendra rubbished the allegations and termed it as “baseless and ridiculous”.

The complaint alleges that the actor was shooting in the hill-station when he arranged for the woman to join him in Shimla. The incident happened when the Bollywood actor came to the hotel room drunk, joined the twin beds and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The DGP said that he referred the case to the SP of Shimla when he received the email. “The Shimla police are doing everything that is needed under the given circumstances,” he said.