‘Finish probe within six months’: SC slams CBI, ED over 2G, Aircel-Maxis case investigation

Supreme Court raps investigating agencies CBI and ED over delay into the 2G case and Aircel-Maxis case probe

SC slams CBI, ED over 2G, Aircel-Maxis case investigation: The Supreme court on Monday came down hard on the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate over the probe into the cases relating to Aircel-Maxis and 2G spectrum. As per a PTI report, the apex court has granted six months time to the investigating agencies to complete probe into 2G spectrum allocation case and other related matters. The Supreme Court, in its order, also asked the Centre to file a status report on the investigation into 2G spectrum and related cases including Aircel-Maxis deal within 2 weeks, the report adds.

In a sharp rebuke to the investigating agencies, the SC criticised the delay in the probe into the incidents saying the ‘people of this country cannot be kept in dark’ in sensitive matters like these. A bench of Justices Arun Misra and Naveen Sinha even asked if there were any ‘invisible hands’ stalling the probe. The bench further added that if this is the case, then the prosecution must notify it immediately. The Supreme Court’s rebuke comes after former Telecom minister A Raja and a Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, and others were acquitted in the 2G case. It is worth mentioning here that the Aircel-Maxis case was dismissed by the Patiala House Court and was later challenged in the High Court.

The Supreme Court also dismissed a contempt petition by an NGO filed against Centre’s decision to appoint Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the special public prosecutor in the 2G Spectrum case.

Notably, the case has been dragging on since 2012 (when it was registered), and the investigations into the incident have been going four years prior to that. The case also probes the role of P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. It is important to add here that P Chidambaram was at the helm of the financial affairs when the Aircel-Maxis deal took place.