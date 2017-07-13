Finding toilet becomes easier in New Delhi; thanks to Google Maps

People often find it difficult to locate toilets in New Delhi during an emergency. Well, finding public toilets has now become easier all thanks to Google Maps as one can now search for a toilet on the application. New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has launched a toilet locator awareness campaign in which all the public toilets and toilets at the petrol station, railway station, and bus station are being added to the database. The campaign will be run from July 12 to August 11 this year. At the end of the campaign, the cleanest toilet will be awarded.

As per Indian Express, NDMC officials said, the Google Toilet Locator Awareness Campaign had already been commissioned as a pilot project last year. The official added, more than 5,000 toilets have been geo-tagged on Google Maps in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. The other two are in Madhya Pradesh; Indore and Bhopal. At present, 333 public toilets in the NDMC area have been mapped on Google to enable citizens and visitors to locate the nearest public toilet in an area.

The toilets that fall in the NDMC area can be located using the NDMC Mobile App- NDMC311. NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar said, that they are also in process of building ‘smart toilets’ which will have facilities such as ATMs, rooftop solar panel, sanitary pad vending machine, digital health clinic, and online user feedback tablet as per reports. A total of 109 such ‘smart toilets’ is being constructed by the civic body.