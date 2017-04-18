Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to go on a 5-day visit to USA; scheduled to participate in World Bank’s spring meetings

FM Arun Jaitley will be participating in the World Bank and IMF’s Spring Meetings. (PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is to leave on a 5-day official trip to the United States of America on Wednesday. FM Arun Jaitley will be participating in the World Bank and IMF’s Spring Meetings. During his stay in the United States, he is also scheduled to meet the President, World Bank and the US Treasury Secretary. On his arrival in Washington, the Finance Minister is to be briefed by the Executive Director(Indian Constituency) of the World Bank and the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund. According to reports by the PIB, The FM will also a meeting with the Editors of Washington Post and participate in a dinner, which is to be hosted by the Heritage Foundation.

Accompanying the Finance Minister will be Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Shaktikanta Das, Cheif Economic Advisor, Dr Arvind Subramanian, RBI governor Dr Urjit Patel, who will lead a team of RBI officials. On April 2017, the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Secretary of the Dept of Economic Affairs Shaktikanta Das, and RBI governor Dr Urjit Patel are scheduled to be participating in the G20 meeting on the Financial Sector Development and Regulations. The same day will also see FM Jaitley, Dr Patel and Shaktikanta Das participate in the IMFC Introductory Session on Global Developments and Prospects. After the long day, Finance Minister will be hosted by the Ambassador of India in the USA for a dinner reception.

Also watch:

The next day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be seen participating in the IMFC Breakfast session and then the IMFC Plenary Session. This will also be attended by the RBI governor and the Secretary of Economic Affairs among other significant personalities. Following this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in a meeting with his US counterpart and the Secretary of Treasury of the US. Later in the day, he will be attending the World Bank’s Development Committee Plenary Meeting. Finance Minister Jaitley will meet the President of the World Bank, later that evening. He will be staying in the US until April 23, 2017, and will leave for Moscow on the evening of April 24, 2017.