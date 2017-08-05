Finance Act 2017: Jairam Ramesh moves Supreme Court against Modi government

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (Image: PTI)

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the changes brought in by the Finance Act 2017, alleging it conferred “uncanalised power on Central government” and adversely affected functioning and independence of 19-odd tribunals including the National Green Tribunal. A bench headed by chief justice JS Khehar tagged Ramesh’s petition with another similar petition pending before the apex court. Ramesh in his petition stated that Section 184 of the Act conferred upon the Central government “uncanalised and unguided power” to make service rules for providing qualifications, appointment, term of office, salary and allowances, resignation, removal and other terms and conditions of service of chairperson and other members of tribunal, appellate tribunal and other authorities specified in eighth schedule of the Act.

Urging the SC that the provision “suffers from vice of excessive delegation,” the Congress leader said that such modifications have diluted the qualification of NGT chairperson as earlier only a person who has been a judge of the Supreme Court or the chief justice of a high court was qualified to be the chairperson of NGT, but now under the 2017 Act even a non-judicial member or expert member could be the chairperson of NGT, which is a serious encroachment into the composition and functioning of NGT. The apex court had last week sought response from the Centre on another petition challenging the changes brought in by the 2017 Act.