Filmmakers try PR stunts to keep projects in news, says Smriti Irani

There are times when filmmakers conform to certain PR stunts to keep their projects in news, Union minister Smriti Irani today said as she praised censor board chief Prasoon Joshi for working within the guidelines while clearing films. She was speaking at NDTV’s event ‘We the Women’, alongside Ekta Kapoor. The session was moderated by Karan Johar. During the audience interaction, she was asked, “Why film industry is considered a soft target and why artistic freedom has to be sacrificed for political reasons?” In her response, Irani said, “Whenever elections are round the corner, such questions come up. We have become part of a PR stream of a film, there is a need for introspection for this (as well).

“Industry people do know when a when a PR movement plays out. The issue is that it is an insult to our intelligence when those who are doing the PR thing, presume that we are not wiser.” Talking about freedom of expression, Irani said, “As far as freedom of expression goes, I am very proud of the current CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, a sensitive soul, a great writer. He is so dignified in all his endeavours and interactions. When sensitive people have stayed in position, I feel as a minister we understand that he is working as per the laws and within it (guidelines). “The presumption that those siting in a chair, are of a certain ideology and have no idea about law, in itself invites negative connotation. Lot of films have been cleared, the big film that got clearance was on Arvind Kejriwal, under this government.”