Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan writes to I&B ministry, seeks ‘fair’ selection process for the National Awards

Criticizing the selections made by the jury, for the National Awards, veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, had written to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking for a fair and proper selection process for the prestigious awards. In a nine-point letter to the Information and Broadcast secretary Ajay Mittal, the eminent filmmaker mentioned that, ‘the quality films are being ignored for commercial awards’.

Taking an aggressive strike on personalities comprising the jury for the selection of the names for the National awards, Adoor Gopalakrishnan cited that the last year’s awards for the best film and director went to the commercial films and stated that the jury members these days comprises of people with least or no understanding of meaningful cinema.

According to a report by the India Today, Gopalakrishnan, stated that while there is already a separate award for commercial films, the selection of such films for the award should not encroach the category in which meritorious films excelling in social, aesthetic parameters should win.

Apart from winning the National Awards for 16 times, in his career of about five decades, Adoor Gopalakrishnan had been rewarded with the Padma Shri in 1984 and the Padma Vibhushab in 2006.