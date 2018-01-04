Filing of nominations for Lok Sabha, assembly bypolls begins

The filing of nominations for the January 29 bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan started today with the issue of election notification. (PTI)

The filing of nominations for the January 29 bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan started today with the issue of election notification. Only one nomination paper was filed for the assembly bypoll today, an official said. Last date for the filing of nominations is January 10 and the papers will be scrutinised on January 11. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination before January 15. The counting of votes will be done on February 1, he added.

The Congress has declared former MP Karan Singh Yadav as its candidate for the Alwar parliamentary constituency, whereas the names for the two other seats are yet to be declared. Sources in the BJP indicated that the names of its candidates are likely to be declared late tonight or tomorrow.