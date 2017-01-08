Fifty Panchayats in Bhopal district to go cashless: Officer

Around 50 village panchayats situated around the Madhya Pradesh capital are expected to go cashless by this month-end. (PTI)

“By the end of this month (January), 50 panchayats in Bhopal district would go cashless,” Bhopal District Panchayat CEO Ashish Bhargava informed in a communication today.

He said each bank has been assigned the responsibility to provide the cashless facility in up to five village panchayats of the district.

“Along with panchayat officials, the bankers are also asked to ensure all the facilities,” he added.

Bhargava stated Panchayat officials, along with the bankers, would encourage people to use digital transactions.