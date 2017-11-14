Ferocious leopard enters school building in Assam, injures 4; watch video

Despite the presence of the fearsome cat, a huge number of people collected in the vicinity. (Photo: Manoj Kumar)

A leopard entered a school in Guwahati’s Dhirenpara creating panic among those who were present in the building at the time. The incident, which occurred on October 12, also left at least four people injured. What is noteworthy is the fact that despite the presence of the fearsome cat, a huge number of people collected in the vicinity and some were adventurous enough to venture near the room where the creature was holed up. Fortunately, the animal was later tranquilized and taken to the Assam State Zoo.

In another incident, a female leopard, which had mauled to death a 74-year-old woman in Ribba village in Kinnaur district was shot dead by a team of locals constituted by the state wildlife department. The department gave permission to kill the leopard after the death of the elderly person. The four-member team tracked the animal and shot it from the spot where the woman was attacked. It was 1.82 meters in length and weighed 47 kgs. The body of the leopard has been sent for post-mortem. “Whether the leopard was a man-eater or not would be known only after the postmortem report is received,” an official was quoted as saying by the agency.

Earlier this month, two women were mauled to death by leopards in different incidents in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. A 55-year-old woman, Muktaben Kanani was sleeping at her house when the animal attacked and mauled her to death.

Another incident was reported from Jangar village in neighbouring Maliya taluka of Junagadh. Forest officers said Rajiben Aerda (70) was attacked when she went out of her home to answer nature’s call at 5 am. “When rest of her family members woke after some time, they did not find her. After a brief search, her body was found in a nearby agricultural field,” said Kishor Gandhi, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir Somanth.