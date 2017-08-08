Fee waiver scheme for undergraduate students to be named after Hoshiyar Singh: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government had last month announced a merit- cum-means fee waiver scheme for needy students who pursue higher studies in any of the six state universities in Delhi. (PTI)

The Delhi government’s fee waiver scheme for undergraduate students will be named after eminent educationist Hoshiyar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today. He announced the renaming of the scheme after unveiling a statue of Hoshiyar Singh at Chotu Ram Rural Institute of Technology in Kanjhawla area. “I always say that a country’s future is not decided by the prime minister, the chief minister or secretariat but in classrooms. Principal Hoshiyar Singh has contributed to nation building through classrooms,” Sisodia said.

Hoshiyar Singh Thakran was an eminent educationist and social worker. He has worked as principal in various schools run by the Delhi government till his retirement in 1996. “The scheme which we had recently announced for undergraduate students will be named after him,” he said.

The Delhi government had last month announced a merit- cum-means fee waiver scheme for needy students who pursue higher studies in any of the six state universities in the national capital.

The universities covered under the scheme include GGS Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Ambedkar University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.

Students from a family covered under the National Food Security Scheme will get a 100 per cent fee-waiver while those from families with annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh will get a 50 per cent fee waiver.

The government will grant 25 per cent fee-waiver for students from families with income more than Rs 2.5 lakh but not exceeding Rs six lakh per annum. Students getting 60 per cent marks in class 12 exam will be eligible for the scheme while those belonging from SC/ST category will get a relaxation of five per cent.