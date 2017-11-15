FedEx Express sets into motion road module for India

Global logistics major FedEx Express today launched a road assessment programme for India to address safety concerns as part of its CSR mandate. (Image: IE)

Global logistics major FedEx Express today launched a road assessment programme for India to address safety concerns as part of its CSR mandate. This is in partnership with International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) — a registered charity dedicated to preventing road deaths through safer infrastructure. The programme launched in India is titled Indian Road Assessment Programme (IndiaRAP). FedEx has also made a commitment to invest USD 200 million globally, including India, in more than 200 communities by 2020 to support such projects. “The objective of IndiaRAP is to align with the FedEx Express CSR pillar on road safety and we are committed to making a positive difference,” FedEx Express Managing Director of sales Hemant Pimplikar told reporters here.

IndiaRAP aims to address the highest-risk roads around the country in partnership with national and state agencies. India accounts for one of the highest road accidents globally. Every year, 1.5 lakh people are killed while 3 lakh are crippled in 5 lakh accidents. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday said India stands committed to reducing road accidents by 50 per cent by 2020. He also sought global cooperation for road safety and innovative technologies at the IRF World Road Meeting (WRM 2017). Steps are under way, he said, to rectify black spots which will cost Rs 12,000 crore.

“The India chapter of International Road Assessment Programme will bring together government, investment, research and NGO partners from across the country,” iRAP CEO Rob Mclnerney said. The programme will provide policy, performance tracking and investment tools for the government to measure and manage road safety infrastructure and optimise investments across the country.