February 2, 9 am news update: 7 policemen killed in Maoist landmine blast in Odisha, Elections 2017: Campaigning for Punjab, Goa assembly polls ends today, US president Donald Trump’s priority is safety, security of country- White House

At least seven police personnel were killed and six others injured in a landmine blast this evening suspected to have been detonated by Maoists in Odisha’s Koraput district close to Andhra Pradesh border. “A total of seven persons have so far died in the landmine blast incident,” DIG south-western range, S Syani, said. The police had recovered four bodies from the site of blast and three others died in the hospital later. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has termed the incident a “cowardly act”.

Elections 2017: Campaigning for Punjab, Goa assembly polls ends today

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end today. The two states will go to polls on Saturday to elect new assemblies. The Election Commission has issued a detailed guideline to the District Election Officers in Punjab to ensure prohibition 48 hours before the end of assembly polls in the state. State Chief Electoral Officer V.K. Singh said the prohibition will start at 5 p.m. today and will continue till 5 p.m. on Saturday.

US president Donald Trump’s priority is safety, security of country: White House

Amid widespread criticism over the ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the White House has said President Donald Trump’s top priority is focusing on the safety and security of the US and not targeting any religion. “The President’s number one goal has always been to focus on the safety of America, not the religion,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters yesterday.“He understands that it’s not a religious problem. It’s a radicalisation problem; that there’s a big difference between Islam, the religion, and radical Islamic terrorists that come here to seek to do us harm,” Spicer said.

