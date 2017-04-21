Fearing threat to Yogi Adityanath’s life, UP CM’s security enhanced; now QRT team added to NSG commandos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s security will be increased sensing a threat to his life. (Source: Reuters)

Fearing a threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s life, the government has decided to increase his security further. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who already has a Z+ level security cover, will now have a Quick Response Team (QRT) too deployed with him alongside the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, according to reports by Aaj Tak. A total of 35 commandos will be there for the security of Yogi Adityanath out of which seven will be present at any time of the day.

Z+ is the highest level of security given in India. In this type, the commandos are armed with a sophisticated MP5 Submachine gun and modern communication gadgets, and each member of the team is adept in martial arts and unarmed combat skills. Yogi Adityanath’s popularity has grown ever since he took charge of the state. Since then many reports have come out about a threat to his life. Most notably, The Asian Age reported that some London-based elements are conspiring to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Considering that the CM has to appear in a number of public places and events where hundreds of people are gathered on a daily basis, ensuring security is a cumbersome task. Considering that the CM is such a popular person, he has not just to appear in public, he also interacts with everyone at close quarters both on streets and buildings that he visits. Also, considering that the state is so huge, his travel again turns into a security problem.