Feared that PM Narendra Modi would unleash 2nd surgical strike, announce more harsh measures: Congress

Congress leader Prithviraj Chauhan at press conference today. (ANI)

The Congress has today expressed its dissatisfaction over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised speech yesterday and said much more steps were expected of him in fight against corruption. Speaking to reporters in the national capital, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chauhan said that there was fear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unleash another surgical strikes against corruption and would announce more harsh measures in fight against the menace, but it was not to be.

He also talked about the government’s efforts for the benefit of farmers and said that converting Kisan Credit Cards to RuPay Cards would not substitute for cash.

Yesterday, during his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi said, “Three crore farmers who have Kisan Credit Cards, will be given RuPay debit cards within three months,” PM Modi announced. In additional benefit for farmers, PM Modi said that those farmers who have borrowed from District Cooperative Central Bank and primary society will get partial interest relief. “Those farmers who have borrowed from these banking institutions to sow kharif and rabi crops will get, the government will bear the burden of 60 days worth of their interest. This amount will be transferred in the bank accounts of farmers.”

He also assured people of better days ahead and said that banks have been asked to focus on dealing with the problems people are facing. “Banking people have been asked to ease the problems that people are facing, this is particularly for the rural areas, so that villagers and farmers don’t have to bear any more pain,” he said.