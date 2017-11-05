Fazilka drug case: BJP asks Punjab government to seize AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s passport

AAP MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Twitter)

The Punjab BJP today asked the state government to seize the passport of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and AAP MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who has been summoned by a court in Fazilka in a drugs case. In an e-mail to Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, state BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and state party secretary Vineet Joshi also demanded that the non-bailable warrants issued against Khaira be executed at the earliest and a lookout notice issued against the AAP leader, so that he could not flee the country. In the e-mail, the BJP leaders said, “In order to ensure that he does not influence any of the accused or destroy evidence, the Punjab Police may be asked to execute the non- bailable warrants against Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira immediately. Since Khaira is under a security cover of the Punjab Police, getting his location is a minute’s job.” Apprehending that Khaira might flee the country in order to avoid the process of law, the BJP leaders said, “Khaira may flee abroad, so we request that his passport be seized till the proceedings are over and at the same time, a lookout notice be immediately issued against him.”