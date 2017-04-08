Faux pas by Meghalaya BJP, party observes silence after rumours of Vinod Khanna’s death surface; backtracks later

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya on Saturday went ahead and even observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the departed soul of the actor. (Source: ANI)

As the photo of an ill veteran actor Vinod Khanna is doing the rounds in social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya on Saturday went ahead and even observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the departed soul of the actor. Khanna is a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

#WATCH: Faux pas by Meghalaya BJP; they observed silence after rumours of Vinod Khanna’s death surfaced. pic.twitter.com/VaZiemU4WU — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

According to media reports, party general secretary David Kharsati before starting a party meeting asked his party members to hold a two-minute silence to pay respect to the departed soul of Vinod Khanna. However, the incident went viral within hours and the party later came out with a statement mentioning that the actor is responding well to the treatment. Commenting upon the same, Kharsati said “We wrongly observed two-minute silence and we are extremely sorry about it. We wish Khanna a long life.”

Further clarifying the blunder, Kharsati said “Two of our members watched TV and informed us about his demise and we believed it without verifying. We have issued a statement apologising for the grave mistake that we made. Please cooperate.”

From past few days, a picture of him at a Mumbai Hospital, looking frail and thin has went viral on social networking websites. The same image had sparked off the rumours about his death. Khanna was admitted to hospital, on Sunday, due to severe dehydration and his eldest son and Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna had confirmed this report.