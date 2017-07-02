Father of student moves Bombay HC against Aadhaar rule for admission; here is what court said

Even the High Court has refused to grant any relief to the petitioner. (Image: PTI)

After Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College denied admission to a 17-year-old class 12th student for not providing Aadhaar card details, his father moved the Bombay High Court seeking directions for his son’s admission. However, even the High Court has refused to grant any relief to the petitioner. As per a report published by Indian Express, John Abrahim, who is a resident of Andheri, had approached the High Court for his child’s admission without furnishing Aadhaar card details.

The court had initially suggested that the petitioner submit the Aadhaar card as required under various recent government resolutions. If he does so, the court would consider issuing direction to the college and the Trust, Bombay St. Xavier’s College Society, that runs and manages the institution, to grant admission to his son, besides granting a certain time for submission of the Aadhaar card to the college.

However, Abrahim later responded to court’s suggestion saying that he was not ready to obtain the Aadhaar card details. “We fail to understand the instance of not obtaining the Aadhaar Card. It appears that the petitioner (Abrahim) is adamant and wants to take a stand only for the purpose of adamancy. We are, therefore, not inclined to grant an interim relief,” said Indian Express quoted Justice B R Gavai saying. The father will now approach the Supreme Court.

As per the petition filed by Abrahim on behalf of his son Isaac John, Isaac took admission to First Year Junior College in arts stream in 2016-17. After this, the college issued a notice on its website stating the dates and other related details for admission to Second Year (XII).

The report further informed that on May 3, Abrahim and his son went to the college furnish the re-admission process and submitted the required form. “St Xavier’s College after scrutiny of the form, pointed out that the re-admission form was incomplete as the petitioner’s son had not mentioned his Adhaar number,” read the petition.

When Abrahim was asked to provide Aadhaar card details of his son, he told officials that Issac did not have an Aadhaar card/ number and also highlighted that according to law, registration of Aadhaar card is not mandatory but voluntary. He was then asked to get a written permission from the principle of the college. When Abrahim met the principle even he denied to furnish his son’s admission without Aadhaar card also informed him that the government had passed a resolution which says Aadhaar registration has been made mandatory.

“In view of the order passed by the Supreme Court of India whereby it has held that no person shall be deprived of any service for want of Adhaar number in case he is otherwise eligible/entitled to and had further directed all the authorities to modify their respective forms/circulars etc. so as not to make Adhaar number mandatory,” stated the petition.

“For want of Adhaar number, which is not a mandatory requirement, my son, who otherwise is meritorious and eligible, is being refused an opportunity of being educated and is being denied an opportunity of realising his potential in achieving his goal thereby denying him his fundamental right to lead his life with respect and dignity,” it read.