Father of a woman, who alleged rape by BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh and tried to kill self, dies in police custody

The woman alleged she was raped by the BJP MLA. (ANI)

Father of a woman, who has alleged she was raped by a BJP MLA and his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died in police custody, ANI reported today. The woman (18) and her family had attempted suicide outside the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Her father was arrested afterwards.

Dr Atul of Unnao district hospital told the news agency that the woman’s father was admitted to hospital on Sunday night by police after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed in the early morning hours on Monday, the doctor said.

“He (woman’s father) was admitted to hospital last night by Police after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in early morning hours,” ANI quoted the doctor as saying.

The woman alleged that was raped by about Kuldeep Singh Sengar, BJP MLA from Bangermau constituency in district Unnao, and his accomplishes in June 2017, according to PTI.

The woman had told ANI, “I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM to no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened: Woman allegedly raped by BJP MLA.”

The Bangermau constituency is around 90 kilometer from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

The woman further alleged that the Unnao police had refused to take any action against the MLA and register her complaint.

On Sunday, the woman tried to immolate herself outside the Golf Club gate of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. The immolation bid was, however, foiled by police and the woman was made to appear before Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Rajiv Krishan.

ADJ Lucknow said the woman had alleged she was raped by the MLA but police found that both parties were in a dispute for last 10-12 years.

The police ordered a probe on Sunday.

Reacting to allegations against himk, the BJP MLA had said, “This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, case was registered. Police saved two innocent people, being made scapegoat by them.”

“These people thought I helped them & they haven’t left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this well & punish the real culprit,” the MLA added.