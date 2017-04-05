Farooq Abdullah flays Narendra Modi on tourism remarks, ‘stone-pelters won’t stop, can risk startvation’

“I want to tell Modi sahab that tourism is our life no doubt about that but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism,” Farooq Abdullah.

Speaking on the issue of stone-pelting, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that promoting tourism alone may not stop miscreants from protesting. “I want to tell Modi sahab that tourism is our life no doubt about that but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism,” Farooq Abdullah. “They (stone pelters) will risk starvation but will throw stones for the nation that’s what we need to understand,” Abdullah added. Earlier in the day, Abdullah had called on the United States to facilitate Indo-Pak talks. He called upon the US President, Donald Trump to intervene in the matter. While addressing a rally today, the NC leader came up with mediation offer for the US in Indo-Pak while defying the no-interference stance.

Earlier this afternoon, Abdullah had said ‘stone-pelters’ nationalists and J&K ‘netas’ compete to betray the brave. Speaking on the by-polls, Abdullah had said that the upcoming bypolls in two Parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir presents an opportunity to the people to fight against the wave of tyranny and fascism sweeping across the country.

