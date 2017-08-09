Farooq Abdullah backs Sonia Gandhi, asks how many more Pakistan will be created?

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that there are some organizations in the country which have no role in the freedom struggle and had vehemently opposed the Quit India Movement. (PTI)

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday backed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her assertion that there are some organizations in the country which have no role in the freedom struggle and had vehemently opposed the Quit India Movement. Speaking to ANI, Abdullah asked as to how many more Pakistan will be created and how many more divisions will be enforced on the country. “Sonia Gandhi’s statement is absolutely right. There is no two meaning that when a country is developing there is threat too. Our country is developing but our country has threat also. Hindu, Muslims, Sikh, Christianity are now divided. When there was a fight of independence, everyone was together. People from all the religions fought for the independence of India. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was with the Britishers, it is shouting most today,” he said.

“How many more Pakistan will be created when one is already stabbing on our chest. Now, how many more divisions will be enforced on us? My father was also a part of the movement, he has also fought for India,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that there are some organizations in the country which have no role in the freedom struggle and had vehemently opposed the Quit India Movement. On Tuesday, Sonia while speaking on the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement, said, “We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement. Such organisations have no role in freedom struggle.”

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, she said the politics of hatred and revenge is prevailing in the country which has left no place for open debate and discussion. “Today it looks secularism and free speech are in danger: There is politics of divide; if we have to preserve freedom, we’ll have to defeat forces endangering it,” she added.

Recounting the freedom struggle of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other Congress leaders, Sonia said, “During freedom struggle, Pandit Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters during the Quit India Movement but no one stepped back.” The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.