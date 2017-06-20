Farmers protest to reach Delhi: NITI Aayog office gherao vowed, indefinite dharna at Jantar Mantar likely on July 30

The farmers are also likely to begin an indefinite dharna at Jantar Mantar. (PTI)

After protesting on a host of issues, farmers from Haryana and several other states of India are planning to gherao the Niti Aayog office in Delhi on July 3. The farmers are also likely to begin an indefinite dharna at Jantar Mantar. On Monday, many farmers’ organisation met in the national capital to decide on several issues. After the meeting they said they will launch a jail bharo agitation from August 9, on which date the Quit India Movement began in 1942. According to the Indian Express reports, “Niti Aayog is responsible for formulating policies but it’s not formulating farmer-friendly policies. That’s why we have decided to gherao its office,” Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana, said after the meeting.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni has called for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and said as the government sidelined the farmers’ interest and issues for long, the “discontent and unrest” eventually boiled over. With the report of the Swaminathan Commission, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has assured that the government will take necessary steps to avoid such dharna on a huge scale.

Also Watch:

“Apart from this, the compensation being offered to the farmers in case of crop damage is the highest ever in the state. While the previous government disbursed compensation amounting to an average of Rs 90 crore a year to the farmers, the present state government has disbursed compensation to the tune of an average of Rs 1,100 crore a year,” Abhimanyu added in an IE report.