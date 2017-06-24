Farmer ends life over debt in Vasundhara Raje’s home district

One more debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan — this time in Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s home district of Jhalawar. (Representative Image: IE)

Family members of Bardhi Lal Rathore (66) claimed he had taken a loan from State Bank of India and was under stress due to heavy debt burden. He hanged himself from a tree in an agricultural field in Sunail town last evening, Jhalawar DSP Vaibhav Sharma said. Administration officials, however, denied Rathore took the extreme step due to debt. The family said Rathore had tea and left for the field in the evening. When his wife and son went to the field to bring back their cattle, they found his body hanging from a tree.

The family said Rathore was staggering under the weight of Rs 4.50 lakh he had taken from the bank and local moneylenders. Back-to-back crop failure over two years worsened their financial situation, they claimed. Village head Rajesh Mandori said the farmer had approached him for help but “I did not have enough money”. Local administration officials said Rathore ended his life over personal issues.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawanimandi, Rakesh Kumar Meena said Rathore owned 11 bigas of land and had a good crop yield. DSP Sharma said no suicide note has been recovered from the farmer and a case of suicide has been registered. A 30-year-old farmer had on June 21 ended his life allegedly over not being able to repay debt in Baran district of the state.