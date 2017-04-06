Farm loan waiver: Some welcome, some term it ‘eye wash’

“It may be a bonanza for the state goverment but for the farmers it is nothing but a lolly-pop,” said Kedar Singh, a farmer from village Borpa. (Reuters)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Government announced loan waiver for farmers in the state, some peasants in Mathrua district termed it as a mere “eye wash” with some saying the decision left them high and dry. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP yesterday announced a loan waiver of Rs 36,359 crore for over one lakh small and marginal farmers in the state. “It may be a bonanza for the state government but for the farmers it is nothing but a lolly-pop,” said Kedar Singh, a farmer from village Borpa. Devi Singh, a marginal farmer and sarpanch of Damodarpura village under Mathura Tehsil, said he was expecting that all their loans would be waived by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajan Singh of Gosana village falling under Goverdhan Tehsil said the farmers have been “cheated” since pre-election meetings. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while declaring waiving loan of farmers, had not classified the beneficiaries,” he said, terming the UP government’s move as an “eye wash”. Shyam Singh of Raal and Rohtan Singh of Maghera villages of Mathura district said they were disappointed as the “bench mark” set for waiving the loan is fiscal 2016-17 only. Farmer Deen Dayal Gautam termed the Rs one lakh relief to farmer as “a drop in the ocean”, saying that during last three years the farmers in general have been badly hit by the wrath of nature. However, Kushal Pratap Singh, a farmer from village Javara Tahsil Mant, welcomed the gesture of the state government.

“It is a good step since now I would become debt-free. Normally the loan limit for small farmers set by the bank does not exceed Rs one lakh,” Kushal said. Lokendra, from village Naujhil Tahsil Mant, who has not taken any loan, said it may be a boon for farmers who had taken crop loan only last year, and asked why the relief has not been given to farmers who had taken loan earlier but now are in debt.