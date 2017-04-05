After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra takes lead for farmers. Will entire India follow Yogi Adityanath’s footsteps?

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet on Tuesday announced a loan waiver worth over Rs 36,000 crore for farmers. It was one of the major election promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sought votes in his name.

The Uttar Pradesh decision has brought farmers’ issue on the forefront of India’s politics, with several parties trying to outdo each other by showcasing themselves as genuinely concerned for farmers’ interest. Most of the opposition leaders have given mixed reactions to the farm loan waiver in Uttar Pradesh and termed it as only a “partial relief” to farmers. Some have even accused the BJP of cheating the farmers of Uttar Pradesh by not giving what they had promised.

Criticism apart, it is expected that the demand for farm loan waiver would soon start coming from other states as well. Maharashtra has already taken a lead by deciding to study the UP farm loan waiver model.

I’ve already instructed Finance Secretary to study UP farm loan waiver model.

We’re working hard to help our farmers since Day1 of our Govt. pic.twitter.com/wRXrTBg9xO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 5, 2017

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said his government would study the UP model. “We will study how Uttar Pradesh will raise such a huge amount.” Fadnavis said he has directed the State Finance Secretary to study how UP would raise funds for the loan waiver.

31 मार्च, 2016 तक लघु व सीमान्त किसानों को जितना भी फसली ऋण दिया गया है, उसका 31 मार्च, 2017 को अचुकता अवशेष माफ करने का निर्णय। #Farmers pic.twitter.com/CxrlaPRnDM — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 4, 2017

Last month, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the Centre would not fund loan waivers in states but the latter were free to do so with their own resources.

Fadnavis’ statement came after ally Shiv Sena demanded a UP-like scheme for the benefit of farmers. While praising Yogi Cabinet’s decision on Tuesday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said: “I urge (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis to follow in Adityanath’s footsteps and announce loan waiver.”

Considering the political sensitiveness of farm-debt issue, demand for the same would certainly arise in other states as well.

In Andhra Pradesh, the state government is already working on waiving off farmers’ debt. Last month, AP agriculture minister Prathipati Pulla Rao had said the state government had released around Rs 10,647 crore for over 35 lakh farmers under the Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme of 2014.

In Tamil Nadu, the High Court has directed the state government to waive farm loans, while the Congress governments in Karnataka and Punjab are under pressure to write-off farmers’ deft.

With polls scheduled in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh this year, one shouldn’t be surprised if farmers’ loan becomes one of the most crucial poll planks. The question, however, remains: Will entire country follow in the footsteps of Yogi Adityanath?

