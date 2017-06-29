Faridabad lynching: Not In My Name protest gathers voice at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Faridabad lynching: Apart from Delhi, protesters had also gathered in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. (Photo: Aaron Pereira)

Faridabad lynching: Hundred of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar yesterday to register their protest on the series of lynching taking place in the country in the name of religion since 2015, Indian Express report said. At the protest site there was a billboard showing national map with blotches of red, which towered over people gathered under the tagline ‘Not In My Name’ to register their protest over these incidents. People had gathered there responding to facebook post in support of 15-year old Junaid Khan, a 15-year-old who was recently stabbed on a moving train; The fresh incident was grim reminder of Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer who waslynched to death for transporting cattle earlier this year and of Mohammad Akhlaq, who was killed in Dadri on suspicion of keeping beef in the house almost two years back.

Apart from Delhi, protesters had also gathered in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Among those, who took part in protests at Jantar Mantar included a a housewife from Ghaziabad, young man from Inderlok, Tamil migrants from Dwarka, a 90-year-old gynaecologist from Panchsheel Park, a teenaged girl from Kashmere Gate, and a Nepali domestic help from Mayur Vihar, the paper said. Among the crowd was 36-year-old Ambar Ahmad with her two young children. “The choice was between coming with my kids or not coming at all. It was a no-brainer,” she told the paper.

In the crowd, there was also a group of lawyers who had gathered at the venue before filmmaker Saba Dewan, whose Facebook post triggered this gathering, started speaking. “Nobody understands the Constitution better than lawyers,” said an advocate Mohit Sood. The freedom movement in India was based on the objective that all citizens of the country have rights irrespective of religion, he added. Standing close to him was 16-year-old Vipin Kumar and his friends held on to signs that read: ‘Muslim Lives Matter, All Lives Matter’.

Speaking to the paper, he said that the teacher him and rest of his classmatesabout a boy who was killed on a train last week and they did not think twice but decided to show up at the protest site, Kumar told Indian Express.