Faridabad lynching: Delhi government staffer among four held for Junaid Khan murder

Faridabad lynching: The incident happened on June 22, when Junaid and three others returning home to Ballabhgarh after Eid shopping from the national capital.

Faridabad lynching: The Haryana Railway Police arrested four others in the murder of Junaid Khan, almost five days after first arrest was made, an Indian Express report said. The 15-year old boy was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train. Among the four arrested is a 50-year-old Delhi government employee and three others are in the 24-30 age group and work in factories in Ballabhgarh. All four are from same village near Palwal’s Hodal area.

“Four people have been arrested in relation to the crime this evening. But we cannot reveal their identities because the identification parade is still pending and we do not want to compromise the investigation,” Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal was quoted as saying by the paper. The four men have been identified by Junaid’s brother Hashim and two friends who were with them when the incident took place.

The incident happened on June 22, when Junaid and three others returning home to Ballabhgarh after Eid shopping from the national capital. Soon, the argument started over seats and boys were subjected to communal taunts. Junaid and his brothers were later stabbed, the report added. The police said that the boys accepted of “manhandling and abusing”, but maintained they did not wield the knife that killed Junaid.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohinder Singh, the older man boarded the train from Okhla station, who hailed from his village, and got into an argument with the boys over seats. Later, three or four more men from the same town, which included younger men arrested in the case, boarded the train at New Town and Ballabhgarh and joined the argument

“The fight continued for three-four minutes after Ballabhgarh, and Junaid and his brother sustained injuries,” he as per the paper.

The police had arrested 35-year-old Ramesh Kumar last Friday. He is a resident of Palwal who worked at a factory in Ballabhgarh. Initially, he was believed to be the main accused. The police later said that theclaim was contradicted during questioning in police remand. Kumar was produced in court on Tuesday and sent to Neemka Jail in Faridabad. The Haryana Railway Police had last week announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who could provide credible information in the case.

“The four new arrests have been made through leads procured from our own sources and investigations, and not through anything seen in the CCTV camera footage,” SP Goyal said. “The accused will be produced in court in Faridabad on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.”