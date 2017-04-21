Fan of coffee? India Post to launch coffee flavoured stamp, tweets Nirmala Sitharaman

This is not the first time that Sitharaman has shared such a unique information on Twitter. Last month the minister tweeted a photo of a ‘mud’ bottle which sent us down the memory lane.

Are you a fan of coffee? Do you like eating, sipping everything that is coffee flavoured? If the answer is yes, then this story is for you! Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday shared a piece of information which said that India Post Office is coming out with coffee flavoured stamps! Yes, you read that right. She even disclosed that the stamps would be released on April 23. “#coffeeflavouredstamp release by @IndiaPostOffice on 23/4/17. @CoffeeboardI. Philatelic delight. Can smell the coffee now,here. #philately,” she tweeted on the micro-blogging site. In another tweet she mentioned that the release will take place in Bengaluru. “Release happening in #nammaBengaluru on Sunday, 23/4/17. #philately”. The Commerce Minister is in Bengaluru where she has launched website http://www.indiacoffeesoils.net for Coffee planting community. She will also be commencing work on adopted lake at Kalena Agrahara lake and will be distributing soil health card to coffee growers…

This is not the first time that Sitharaman has shared such a unique information on Twitter. Last month the minister tweeted a photo of a ‘mud’ bottle which sent us down the memory lane. “Great for summer, eco-friendly too, looks classy, light to carry,” this is what she tweeted. This bottle is made by ‘Mitti Cool’. According to the website, Mitti Cool water Bottle is handmade by a special mixture of clay which results in natural self-cooling of water. “It is self-cooling, easy to clean and refill. Clay adds a unique flavour to the water. We use 100% natural clay as the raw material,” claims the website. It is a perfect example of the Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative. It is easily available online and it will cost you less than Rs 400.

Meanwhile with the ongoing H1-B visa issue, Sitharaman, in a veiled threat, has reportedly hit back at the US on and said that their companies are in India too. On the US executive order, she has said that it is not only the Indian companies which will get affected but also the US companies who earn profits which go to their economy. She said that all such factors will be included in the ongoing debate. However, Sitharaman also said that the Government will engage with the US and other countries in a constructive way, in order to resolve the visa issues.