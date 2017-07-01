Famous IIT professor HC Verma retires: Twitterati say even he couldn’t calculate the formula for GST; check reactions

For those who don’t know the physics matermind, HC Verma or Dr Harish Chandra Verma is an Indian experimental physicist in the field of research in nuclear physics who hail from Bihar. (Image: Youtube)

HC Verma, the name that has always been on the lips of every science student, on Friday announced his retirement after a 38-year long teaching and research career. The physics veteran today took to Twitter to announce his retirement to the world. “Finally locked my IITK lab and submitted the keys to office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research,” he tweeted. For those who don’t know the physics matermind, HC Verma or Dr Harish Chandra Verma is an Indian experimental physicist in the field of research in nuclear physics who hail from Bihar. Apart from being one of the top physics experts and author of various books, Dr Verma was also a professor at the reputed Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur till yesterday!

His most popular work is the two-volume book Concepts of Physics. Dr Verma has also has co-founded initiatives like Shiksha Sopan for the social upliftment of the children of the economically weaker section living near the IITK campus.

Finally locked my IITK lab and submitted the keys to Office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research. — H C Verma (@HCVermaIITK) July 1, 2017

Soon after the physics brainiac called it a day as a professor at IITK after over three successful decades of teaching, social media exploded with reactions with some thanking their all-time favourite teacher and some showing their grief that physicist is retiring from his field. These comments are proof:

Retiring Speech of HC Verma Started like this:

My Dear Pullies and Springs..#HCVerma — Neeraj Vijay (@neerajvijay24) July 1, 2017

HC Verma has retired. Even he couldn’t calculate the formula for GST. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 1, 2017

Thank you HC Verma for introducing me to the fascinating world of physics pic.twitter.com/avMc83OUI7 — Nisarg (@Nisargr_) July 1, 2017

No One, Not Even Newton Or Einstein, could have solved all HC Verma problems in one go! #ConceptsOfPhysics — Sarthak Ranka (@Horn_ok_pls) July 1, 2017

End of an era. still remember ‘concept of physics’. hallmark of clarity, simplicity and enormous power #HCVermahttp://t.co/mmsWJ1wrOj — Ashu (@Ashu_2017) July 1, 2017

Your FB link is consistently broken in many tweets. Is there something wrong? Prof. HC Verma, you will be badly missed at IITK. — Bhawesh Kumar (@bhaweshiitk) June 30, 2017

I hope next edition of Hc Verma will have some questions on fidget spinner. — Umair Khan (@omerjerk) June 28, 2017

Dr. Verma joined IIT Kanpur as an assistant professor in 1994. Here, he taught several courses, guided M. Sc. and PhD students, authored a book named ‘Quantum Physics’, and pursued research in experimental nuclear physics.